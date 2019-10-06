The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Favourites
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Children's Theatre
We are THRILLED - and a little bit hungry! - thinking about a very special production taking the stage on our 81st season! Join the Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia as they bring The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Favourites by Eric Carle to Lexington! Three beloved stories by Eric Carle, award-winning children’s book illustrator and author, are retold on stage through the magic of black light and fanciful puppets. The Very Hungry Caterpillar follows the wonderful adventures of a very tiny and very hungry caterpillar as he eats his way through an amazing variety of foods on his path to becoming a beautiful butterfly.
Presented by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia
By Eric Carle
Adapted, Designed, & Directed by Jim Morrow
Music by Steven Naylor
Narration by Gordon Pinsent
PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:
Sunday, October 6 @ 2:00pm
Saturday, October 12 @ 11:00am
$20 adults, $15 children under 18
Best enjoyed by all ages
Performed at The Lexington Opera House
Approximately 1 hour long with no intermission
For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org