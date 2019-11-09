Hunter Hayes at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Price: $45 (main floor front); $40 (main floor rear); $35 (balcony)

Hailed as a “force to be reckoned with” by the Huffington Post, multi-platinum selling recording artist Hunter Hayes has accumulated over 40 award nominations and wins, including five Grammy nominations, a People’s Choice Favorite Male Country Artist award and a CMA New Artist of the Year award. He recently released his first official single in three years, “Heartbreak,” which Paste described as “a love-song’s curveball at the traditional breakup narrative.” The Louisiana-native’s 2x multi-platinum debut album Hunter Hayes has accumulated nearly one billion on-demand streams in the US alone and produced multiple gold and platinum certified tracks including his 5x multi-platinum single, “Wanted.” The smash hit received a GRAMMY nomination for “Best Country Solo Performance” in 2013 and became his first No. 1 single on the country airplay charts, solidifying the multi-instrumentalist as the youngest solo male artist to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in over 40 years. Hayes is currently out on the road for his headlining Closer To You tour.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org