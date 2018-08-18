The Hymns of Rob Morris: Celebrating his 200th Birthday!!

Listen to hymns written by Rob Morris, founder of the Order of the Eastern Star, played on the History Center's player piano. This event celebrates Morris' 200th birthday. He was a major force in the Masonic world and a very influential individual who called La Grange his home. This program is open to the public and includes refreshments. John Ball will perform hymns on the player piano in the Rob Morris Educational Building on the campus of the Oldham County History Center in La Grange.

This building was once a church, circa 1880, that Rob Morris attended.

$10 per person.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org