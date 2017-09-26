HYP3 Fitness at Fourth Street Live!

Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

HYP3 Fitness at Fourth Street Live!

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

7-8pm

HYP3 Fitness is a high intensity cardio step class focused on making fitness fun. Jermon, the creator of HYP3 sets routines to the beats of today's contemporary and urban music.

Class begins with a warm-up, and after those bones are loose, Jermon breaks down the routine step by step allowing everyone a chance to learn and work through the songs.

Don't miss out on this fun, and FREE workout!

For more information visit 4thstlive.com/events

Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
502-584-7170
