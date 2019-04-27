I KNOW EXPO on Aging

Worrying about finding help for Dad at home? Looking for someone to advise you with your estate planning? Wondering which senior living home would best suit Mom?

More than 100 professionals with invaluable resources about caregiving, aging adults and persons coping with disabilities will be at the seventh annual I KNOW EXPO from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 27 at our new location at the Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane. (The new location is behind Southland Church off Richmond Road.)

The free event brings together information, products, organizations, resources and support services with the people who need them.

Experts from 60+ agencies – including the Alzheimer’s Association, the Social Security Administration and the University of Kentucky’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging - will provide attendees with useful information about many community services.

Throughout the day, free round table discussions will take place. Expo attendees are welcome to stop by and talk with our speakers at any time.

The schedule includes:

10:30 a.m. – “KNOW HOW to be a Caregiver.” Today’s caregivers want what’s best for those they care for. The task can be rewarding and challenging. Video and discussion led by senior care expert Amber Lakin. Sponsored by UKHealthCare.

11:30 a.m. ‑ "KNOW WHAT makes a home." What does home mean to you and to the seniors in your life? Led by Graham Rowles, retired chair of the Department of Gerontology at the University of Kentucky and Susan Bachner, retired occupational therapist and home modification consultant. Sponsored by AARP.

12:30 p.m. ‑ "KNOW HOW a local group is reimaging home." A panel of local citizens have been reimaging types of home settings for two years. Come learn more about the preliminary vision, mission and streetscapes of this group. Sponsored by 101 Mobility.

1:30 p.m. – “KNOW HOW to get your legal affairs in order.” The best way to handle your estate, nursing home planning, asset protection and more. Led by Robert McClelland. Sponsored by Elder Law Lexington.

More than 750 people from throughout Central Kentucky attended last year’s event.

Parking is free at the Lexington Senior Center and a shuttle will be available to drop attendees off at the entrance of the expo.

For more information call 859-227-9692 or visit iknowexpo.org