I'll Be Home for Christmas

Set in late 1941, I'll Be Home for Christmas is the story of the faith of a family, and a nation on the brink of World War II, preparing to celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace. Most of the action takes place in the main characters' home, with the choir providing music and drama as it is broadcast over the family radio. The music highlights the sounds of the '40s, including swing, lush ballads, and big band songs interspersed with reenactments of radio broadcasts during that time. Original music mixed with familiar Christmas favorites form the backdrop for this memorable dramatic musical. Book by Deborah Craig-Claar; music by Mark Hayes.

