I'll Fly Away - The Gospel Brunch

Join LexArts and the University of Kentucky Black Voices Gospel Choir for a fabulous Southern spread plus your favorite brunch beverages!

Advance tickets only. Purchase by Wednesday at 5pm

Your donation will help support theater, music, dance and the literary and visual arts in central Kentucky.

Sunday, October 29 | 12:30PM-3PM

The Grand Reserve | 903 Manchester St

$75 Individual | $1,500 Table of 10

For more information call 859.255.2951 or visit LexArts.org