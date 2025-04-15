iLuminate at Glema Mahr

to

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

iLuminate at Glema Mahr

From the moment the lights fade to darkness, you are transported into another world…another dimension, where the music moves you and the visuals are unlike anything you have ever seen. Welcome to the world of iLuminate. A fantastic fusion of innovative technology and dance that has been wowing the world ever since appearing on America’s Got Talent over a decade ago…to performing one of Las Vegas’ top shows to this day.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Info

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family
270-821-2787
to
Google Calendar - iLuminate at Glema Mahr - 2025-04-15 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - iLuminate at Glema Mahr - 2025-04-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - iLuminate at Glema Mahr - 2025-04-15 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - iLuminate at Glema Mahr - 2025-04-15 18:30:00 ical