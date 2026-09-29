Ian Munsick: The Eagle Flies Free Tour at Renfro Valley

× Expand Ian munsick Ian Munsick

A native son of Wyoming, Ian Munsick accumulated over 1 billion global streams across just two albums – Coyote Cry and White Buffalo – and a host of accolades, including 19 awards and 14 festival selections for his documentary, White Buffalo: Voices of the West. Having painted a stampeding, spirited portrait of the American West with his sophomore album White Buffalo in 2023, Munsick is expanding on the concepts of the land, people, culture and stories that inspire him, on his most recent 20-track album, Eagle Feather, released on April 18, 2025. In addition to selling over 100,000 headlining tickets in 2024, Munsick also opened on select dates of Lainey Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again Tour and supported Morgan Wallen on select dates of his record-setting One Night At A Time Tour. Munsick concluded his spring Horses Are Faster Tour in Nashville. He has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Spotify, CMT, Fender, MusicRow and most recently was named a Martin Showcase Artist. Standout duet “Long Live Cowgirls” (with Cody Johnson) off of White Buffalo hit No. 1 on SiriusXM’s The Highway Hot 30 Countdown, was named one of Amazon Music’s Best Country Songs of 2022 and recently received RIAA Gold-certification alongside “Long Haul” and “Horses Are Faster.” Fans of Ian Munsick will always find an open heart, natural awe and plainspoken honesty as he rides on… bringing the West to the rest. Online at IanMunsick.com

For more information call 606.256.2664 or visit renfrovalley.com/events