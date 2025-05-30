WEEKENDS! Ice Cream & A Moovie at Chaney's Dairy Barn

Ice Cream & A Moovie at Chaney's Dairy Barn

Fridays and Saturdays! 

Starting at 5:30pm on movie nights, kid meals are discounted to $4.99 and the jumping pillow is only $2! Admission to the movie is FREE. Movie will start at dusk when it is dark enough to see the screen.

For more information call 270-843-5567 or visit chaneysdairybarn.com

