WEEKENDS! Ice Cream & A Moovie at Chaney's Dairy Barn
Chaney's Dairy Barn 9191 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Ice Cream & A Moovie at Chaney's Dairy Barn
Fridays and Saturdays!
Starting at 5:30pm on movie nights, kid meals are discounted to $4.99 and the jumping pillow is only $2! Admission to the movie is FREE. Movie will start at dusk when it is dark enough to see the screen.
For more information call 270-843-5567 or visit chaneysdairybarn.com
Kids & Family