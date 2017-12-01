Ice Skating in Triangle Park

From November through the beginning of January, the lawn at Triangle Park is transformed into a winter wonderland with the Unified Trust Company Ice Rink. For a nominal fee, you can take to the ice in the glow of Lexington's official Christmas Tree bringing a unique experience for guests and locals of all ages.

Open on weekdays from 4-10p; Saturdays 10a-11p and Sundays 1:30-9p. When school is out, it is open from 10a-10p.

Venue: Triangle Park

Admission:$102

For more information call 859-269-5681 or visit triangleparklexington.org/