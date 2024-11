Ice Skating in Triangle Park

The Rink at Triangle Park

November 2nd- November 17th

Open Saturdays and Sundays Only

Saturdays - 12:30-8:30pm

Sunday- 1pm-8:30pm

​

Prices:

$18 for 60 minutes of skating

Private Rentals NOW AVAILABLE

$500 Per Hour / Rental

s Hours Starting November 18th

Monday-Friday: 4pm to 8:30pm

Saturday: 12:30am to 8:30pm

Sunday: 1 pm to 8pm

For more information call 859-269-5681 or visit triangleparklexington.org/