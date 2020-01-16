iHeart Country Concert Series: Walker Hayes

PBR Louisville 432 S 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202

PBR Louisville and 97.5 WAMZ welcome Walker Hayes to PBR Louisville on Thursday, January 16th!

Doors open at 7pm.

This show is 21+ only, rain or shine, no refunds.

For more information call (502) 238-0357 

PBR Louisville 432 S 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202
