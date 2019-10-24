iHeart Country Series:Jordan Davis

PBR Louisville and 97.5 WAMZ welcome Jordan Davis to PBR Louisville on Thursday, October 24th!

Jordan Davis is the first of several acts in the iHeart Country Concert Series at PBR Louisville this fall and winter.

Doors open at 7pm. This show is 21+ only, rain or shine, no refunds.

For more information visit 4thstlive.com