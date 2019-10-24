iHeart Country Series:Jordan Davis

to Google Calendar - iHeart Country Series:Jordan Davis - 2019-10-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - iHeart Country Series:Jordan Davis - 2019-10-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - iHeart Country Series:Jordan Davis - 2019-10-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - iHeart Country Series:Jordan Davis - 2019-10-24 20:00:00

PBR Louisville 432 S 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202

iHeart Country Series:Jordan Davis

PBR Louisville and 97.5 WAMZ welcome Jordan Davis to PBR Louisville on Thursday, October 24th!

Jordan Davis is the first of several acts in the iHeart Country Concert Series at PBR Louisville this fall and winter.

Doors open at 7pm. This show is 21+ only, rain or shine, no refunds.

For more information visit  4thstlive.com

Info

PBR Louisville 432 S 4th St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
to Google Calendar - iHeart Country Series:Jordan Davis - 2019-10-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - iHeart Country Series:Jordan Davis - 2019-10-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - iHeart Country Series:Jordan Davis - 2019-10-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - iHeart Country Series:Jordan Davis - 2019-10-24 20:00:00