Illuminate Leadership Conference

The Illuminate Leadership Institute, a register 501(c)(3), is hosting the 2021 Illuminate Leadership Conference (ILC).

The ILC is a 6-day residential leadership program for Fall 2021, 7th and 8th grade students. The purpose of this conference is to inspire youth to “better their best” through engaging activities, mentorship and exposure to academic resources, career pathways and real-world principals. Their vision is for every ILC student to be BRIGHT! Bold, Resilient, Innovative, Generous, Honest & Thriving

The Illuminate Leadership Conference is an all-inclusive experience. Tuition cost is $600. Tuition includes housing at Northern Kentucky University; 3 daily buffet style meals while on campus; lunches during excursions; conference materials; as well as private transportation to and from our excursions. For details about payment arrangements visit www.ILI-Leaders.org/financial-information.

This will be a conference that students do not want to miss!

For more information call (513) 421-2300 or visit ILI-Leaders.org