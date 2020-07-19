× Expand Northern Kentucky University Northern Kentucky University - Norse Commons

Illuminate Leadership Conference

We are proud to invite your distinguished students to attend the 2020 Illuminate Leadership Conference (ILC) to be held at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights, Kentucky on July 19-24, 2020.

The ILC is a 6-day residential leadership program for current and rising 7th and 8th grade students that inspires them to be their optimum selves through activity, excursions, mentorship and exposure to real world principals. Students will stay on campus, attend workshops, participate in excursions and have daily buffet style meals.

For more information call (513) 421-2300 or visit ILI-Leaders.org