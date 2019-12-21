Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village

Saturday, December 7, 14 + 21 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Every Saturday in December until Christmas!

During the holiday season, Shaker Village will bustle with light-hearted moments that remind us of long-ago winter days filled with wonder and laughter. Make time to delight in life’s simple gifts with family and friends, as lively music, merriment and candlelight illuminate the Village.

In addition to our regular Holiday festivities, Illuminated Evenings will feature holiday music, roaring fires, twinkling lights and special visits with Mrs. Claus! December 7, 14, and 21 will feature different performers, programs and tours.

Donations – Donations of new gloves, hats, scarves and non-perishable food for the Shaker Village Giving Tree are encouraged in place of regular $5 admission, and will be given to local families in need.

For more information visit shakervillageky.org