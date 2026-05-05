× Expand Stacie Barton Painting by Connie Estes Beale

The Impatient Artist - A collection of sketches and paintings by Connie Estes Beale

Exhibit: May 19 - June 25

Main Street Gallery

Opening Reception: Friday, May 22, 4:30-6 pm

There is something very satisfying about capturing an image quickly. Whether it’s an expression on a face, a moment of light that quickly moves on, or a movement soon stilled, being able to make that moment last is fulfilling as an artist. Connie Estes Beale says many of her better paintings and drawings are done spontaneously. “I think, as artists, too often we labor too long and lose the spark that intrigues.”

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org