The Impatient Artist - A collection of sketches and paintings by Connie Estes Beale
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Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Stacie Barton
Painting by Connie Estes Beale
The Impatient Artist - A collection of sketches and paintings by Connie Estes Beale
Exhibit: May 19 - June 25
Main Street Gallery
Opening Reception: Friday, May 22, 4:30-6 pm
There is something very satisfying about capturing an image quickly. Whether it’s an expression on a face, a moment of light that quickly moves on, or a movement soon stilled, being able to make that moment last is fulfilling as an artist. Connie Estes Beale says many of her better paintings and drawings are done spontaneously. “I think, as artists, too often we labor too long and lose the spark that intrigues.”
For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org