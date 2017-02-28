Impossible Magic Live

We are celebrating Mardi Gras by featuring the world’s greatest illusionists live on stage in a daring, jaw-dropping display of magical artistry. Impossible Magic will electrify you!

This amazing show incorporates Dangerous Stunts, Beautiful Animals, Escapes, Comedy, and some of the most shocking Stage Illusions ever seen into a very fast and edgy magical event!

For more information visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/impossible-magic-live.html