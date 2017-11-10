imPRESSive Prints II. A Bluegrass Printmakers Exhibition

Lexington Public Library Eastside Branch 3000 Blake James Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40509

imPRESSive Prints II.  A Bluegrass Printmakers Exhibition

imPRESSive Prints II. BPC Group Exhibition. Lexington Public Library. Eastside Branch. Oct 29th, 2017 - December 29th, 2017

Lots of great prints on view here!

Here is the flier for our upcoming group exhibition. Hope to see you out!

The Bluegrass Printmakers' Cooperative Lexington Parks and Recreation and the Lexington Public Library present:

imPRESSive Prints II

A Bluegrass Printmakers' Cooperative Group Exhibition

October 29th - December 29th, 2017

featuring:

Stephanie Barker - Lexington, KY

Jared Clemons - Lexington, KY

Carrie Norris - Lexington, KY

Matt Reno - Lexington, KY

Sonora Schuck - Lexington, KY

Cathy Vigor - Lexington, KY

Stephen Wiggins - Lexington, KY

Eastside Branch

Lexington Public Library

3000 Blake James Drive

Lexington, KY 40509

For more information call 859 425 2550 or visit

bgprintmakers.org

lexingtonky.gov/parks

lexpublib.org

859 425 2550
