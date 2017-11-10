imPRESSive Prints II. A Bluegrass Printmakers Exhibition

Lots of great prints on view here!

Here is the flier for our upcoming group exhibition. Hope to see you out!

The Bluegrass Printmakers' Cooperative Lexington Parks and Recreation and the Lexington Public Library present:

featuring:

Stephanie Barker - Lexington, KY

Jared Clemons - Lexington, KY

Carrie Norris - Lexington, KY

Matt Reno - Lexington, KY

Sonora Schuck - Lexington, KY

Cathy Vigor - Lexington, KY

Stephen Wiggins - Lexington, KY

Eastside Branch

Lexington Public Library

3000 Blake James Drive

Lexington, KY 40509

For more information call 859 425 2550 or visit

bgprintmakers.org

lexingtonky.gov/parks

lexpublib.org