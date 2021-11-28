× Expand Louisville Laughs A night combining improv and standup comedy from Louisville Laughs

Improv Faceoff!

Join Louisville Laughs in The Bard's Town Theatre for our first Improv Faceoff! show combining improv and standup comedy.

This show will feature improv from The Hystericals and Kentucky Bill and standup from Sean Smith and Jake Hovis.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

For more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/10396/t/tickets