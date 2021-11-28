Improv Faceoff!

Courtyard Louisville Downtown 100 South Second Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Join Louisville Laughs in The Bard's Town Theatre for our first Improv Faceoff! show combining improv and standup comedy.

This show will feature improv from The Hystericals and Kentucky Bill and standup from Sean Smith and Jake Hovis.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

For more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/10396/t/tickets

Comedy
