Improving Your Health: Mind, Body and Soul

Join Medical Transformation Center as they host the BTL Mind, Body & Soul bus tour.

Learn how to strengthen your body, recharge your mind and elevate your soul. Be one of the first in the area to experience EXOMIND™ This breakthrough in mental wellness is designed to help patients think sharper, feel calmer, and regain control. It’s a real game changer for those suffering from depression, impulse control and cognitive decline.

Enjoy free demonstrations, refreshments, and giveaways. Meet local celebrity Claudia Coffey and learn how you can age smarter and better.

For more information call (502) 443-9962 or visit medicaltransformationcenter.com