In Celebration of Women Artists Exhibit

Exhibition of 2 and 3 dimensional work by 10 Kentucky Women Artists including Frederica Diane Huff, Laurie Elizabeth Huff, Leeza Dukes, Enid Roach, Tracey Bivins Helm, Heather Murphy Logsdon, Lou O'Leary, Dr. Miwon Choe, Delaire Rowe, Rebecca Green.

For more information call ( 850) 625-0315