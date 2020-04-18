Inaugural ACE Esports Championship

AllMid, an esports event producer, and the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) have partnered to create the inaugural ACE Esports Championship that will take place April 18 - 19 on the University of Louisville campus. ACE is the first-of-its-kind, student-focused esports event ever held in the region where both collegiate and high school players will face off at a live esports competition.

Students will compete in League of Legends, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate and Fortnite for sponsored prizing. The best collegiate and high school players will face off for ultimate student esports bragging rights and accomplishment in the community. The Fortnite tournament features up to 100 players at a time simultaneously playing in the same game to create a true battle royale experience. The event is open to student teams and individuals from throughout the U.S. and Canada.

For more information call (502) 587-7767 or visit louisvillesports.org