× Expand Louisville Zoo Enjoy “IncrediBUGS,” at the Louisville Zoo, presented by Great Clips, through September 18, 2022.

“IncrediBUGS,” at the Louisville Zoo, presented by Great Clips, opens June 25 and runs through September 18, 2022. The exhibit, free with Zoo admission or membership, features 19 enormous animatronic bugs and insects, bringing into epic proportions the fascinating world of these small intricate creatures.

Guests can expect to see different species of colorful beetles, ants and an ant mound, a cicada, butterflies, a firefly, a stinkbug, a ladybug, a peacock jumping spider, a dragonfly, a walking stick, a katydid, a caterpillar and a hissing cockroach — all waiting to be discovered as wind your way through the Zoo.

The Zoo is open daily year-round. Current hours through September 18, 2022 are 10 a.m. ─ 5 p.m. (enjoy the Zoo until 6 p.m.) The Zoo is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

For more information, please call 502.459.2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/BUGS