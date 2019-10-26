Independence Bank Sorghum Festival
Hancock County Fairgrounds 1430 KY-1389, Hawesville, Kentucky 42348
Independence Bank Sorghum Festival
Free festival highlighting Hancock County's sorghum heritage with a syrup cooking demonstration, local arts and food vendors, quilt show, antique tractors, petting zoo, inflatables, live music, and best of all: local sorghum.
For more information call (270) 927-1007.
Info
Hancock County Fairgrounds 1430 KY-1389, Hawesville, Kentucky 42348 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family