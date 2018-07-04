Independence Day at Locust Grove

FREE TO THE PUBLIC all day! Join the Clark and Croghan families as they celebrate Independence Day 1816. General George Rogers Clark’s soldiers return to honor him and all who fought – and you can experience life 200 years ago. Hear readings of the Declaration of Independence throughout the day, and remember why we celebrate this day. Food and drink will be offered for sale, or bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the grounds. We'll have a small summer-reading book sale, with all books priced at only $2 for hardbacks and $1 for paperbacks.

For more information call 502-897-9845 or visit locustgrove.org