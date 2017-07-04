Independence Day at Homeplace 1850s Working Farm

The Homeplace Land Between The Lakes 4512 The Trace, Dover, Tennessee 37058

Independence Day at Homeplace 1850s Working Farm

The public is invited to a traditional community celebration of America’s birthday at the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm, from 1-4pm, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Admission is $5 ages 13 and up; $3 ages 5 -12; free for ages 4 and under.

“Raising the 30 star flag from 1850 and reading the Declaration of Independence together are a moving way to remember why we still celebrate today,” says Homeplace Interpreter Kira Sanscrainte. “We are also planning a special finish, called “Sounds of the Fourth,” with patriotic toasts (lemonade provided), songs, bells and more. Help us bring the afternoon to a rousing close.” Weather permitting, there will also be a launch of a small hot air or “smoke” balloon.

Visitors can take part in competitive games and making ice cream. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic lunches while listening to traditional old-time music.

The Homeplace 1850s Working Farm recreates the lifestyle of a two-generation family of the region. Visitors mingle with interpreters wearing period attire going about their daily chores. Artifacts, restored historic structures and traditional seasonal activities take visitors back-in-time to relive history before the American Civil War.

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us

The Homeplace Land Between The Lakes 4512 The Trace, Dover, Tennessee 37058 View Map

