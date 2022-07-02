Independence Day Celebration in Ft. Thomas

Fort Thomas Tower Park 900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

The Independence Day Parade will start at 10:30am and will start at Highland United Methodist and then follow the Avenue all the way to the Midway District.

Come to Tower Park at 5pm to hear London Street and River City perform before the fireworks showcase at 10pm. There will be vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family!

For more information call 8595721209 or visit on Facebook: FortThomasRB

Info

8595721209
