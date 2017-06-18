Independent Spirit; The Music of Louisville & America

to Google Calendar - Independent Spirit; The Music of Louisville & America - 2017-06-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Independent Spirit; The Music of Louisville & America - 2017-06-18 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Independent Spirit; The Music of Louisville & America - 2017-06-18 17:30:00 iCalendar - Independent Spirit; The Music of Louisville & America - 2017-06-18 17:30:00

Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Independent Spirit; The Music of Louisville & America

Copper & Kings is proud to host the Louisville Civic Orchestra

"Independent Spirit: The Music of Louisville & America"

$5 Suggested Donation

All Ages Welcome

Featuring works by American Composers:

  • Leonard Bernstein – "Overture To Candide"
  • Aaron Copland – "Appalacian Spring"
  • John Williams – "The Force Awakens Suite"

And Louisville Composers:

  • Teddy Abrams
  • Richard Burchard
  • Daniel Gilliam

Doors open at 5:30pm, concert at 7:00pm

(concert is 2 hours with an intermission)

Complimentary distillery tours from 5:30-6:30pm

Be sure to bring your pass Fund for the Arts 2017 Cultural Pass, which will be scanned upon entry! More info here: fundforthearts.com/2017culturalpass

Cash bar with featured Copper & Kings American Brandy cocktails, beer, wine and non-alcoholic sodas

Food available from the Butchertown Pie Co.

Some limited seating is provided, though patrons are encouraged to bring personal chairs and/or picnic blankets

*Concert to be moved to St. Joseph's Church in case of rain

For more information visit copperandkings.com

Info

Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

502-561-0267

to Google Calendar - Independent Spirit; The Music of Louisville & America - 2017-06-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Independent Spirit; The Music of Louisville & America - 2017-06-18 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Independent Spirit; The Music of Louisville & America - 2017-06-18 17:30:00 iCalendar - Independent Spirit; The Music of Louisville & America - 2017-06-18 17:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 25, 2017

Friday

May 26, 2017

Saturday

May 27, 2017

Sunday

May 28, 2017

Monday

May 29, 2017

Tuesday

May 30, 2017

Wednesday

May 31, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™