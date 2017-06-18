Independent Spirit; The Music of Louisville & America

Copper & Kings is proud to host the Louisville Civic Orchestra

"Independent Spirit: The Music of Louisville & America"

$5 Suggested Donation

All Ages Welcome

Featuring works by American Composers:

Leonard Bernstein – "Overture To Candide"

Aaron Copland – "Appalacian Spring"

John Williams – "The Force Awakens Suite"

And Louisville Composers:

Teddy Abrams

Richard Burchard

Daniel Gilliam

Doors open at 5:30pm, concert at 7:00pm

(concert is 2 hours with an intermission)

Complimentary distillery tours from 5:30-6:30pm

Be sure to bring your pass Fund for the Arts 2017 Cultural Pass, which will be scanned upon entry! More info here: fundforthearts.com/2017culturalpass

Cash bar with featured Copper & Kings American Brandy cocktails, beer, wine and non-alcoholic sodas

Food available from the Butchertown Pie Co.

Some limited seating is provided, though patrons are encouraged to bring personal chairs and/or picnic blankets

*Concert to be moved to St. Joseph's Church in case of rain

For more information visit copperandkings.com