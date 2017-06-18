Independent Spirit; The Music of Louisville & America
Copper & Kings is proud to host the Louisville Civic Orchestra
"Independent Spirit: The Music of Louisville & America"
$5 Suggested Donation
All Ages Welcome
Featuring works by American Composers:
- Leonard Bernstein – "Overture To Candide"
- Aaron Copland – "Appalacian Spring"
- John Williams – "The Force Awakens Suite"
And Louisville Composers:
- Teddy Abrams
- Richard Burchard
- Daniel Gilliam
Doors open at 5:30pm, concert at 7:00pm
(concert is 2 hours with an intermission)
Complimentary distillery tours from 5:30-6:30pm
Be sure to bring your pass Fund for the Arts 2017 Cultural Pass, which will be scanned upon entry! More info here: fundforthearts.com/2017culturalpass
Cash bar with featured Copper & Kings American Brandy cocktails, beer, wine and non-alcoholic sodas
Food available from the Butchertown Pie Co.
Some limited seating is provided, though patrons are encouraged to bring personal chairs and/or picnic blankets
*Concert to be moved to St. Joseph's Church in case of rain
For more information visit copperandkings.com
Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map