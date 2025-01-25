× Expand Louisville Silent Disco We're bumping the best tracks from the best era of indie music - Indie Sleaze! Join us at Atrium Logan Street on January 25th from 8 - 11!

Indie Sleaze Silent Disco at Atrium Logan Street

Y'all ready for an Indie Sleaze Silent Disco?! Join us at Atrium Logan Street on Saturday, January 25th as we celebrate this iconic era of hipster hits! DJ Pickle Queen is gearing up to bring a whole channel of the genre-defining tracks of the early 2000s. From LCD Sound System to The Strokes, MGMT to The Libertines, we've got it all! Our other two channels will feature the best pop and hip hop from past to present. Get your indie crew together and meet us at Atrium!

If you've never been to a silent disco, you're in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.