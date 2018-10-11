Indigenous North America – Hip-hop and Modernity

Two scholars who research Native American culture, music and literature will share their sounds and insights in free, public talks this fall at the University of Louisville.

Both speakers are Anishinaabe, indigenous people of the Great Lakes region of the United States and Canada.

The Commonwealth Center for the Humanities and Society is offering the lectures in partnership with other units of the College of Arts and Sciences.

“Indigenous North America – Hip-hop and Modernity,” with Kyle Mays, University of California-Los Angeles assistant professor of African American studies and author of a book about the topic. Mays will draw from his black and Saginaw Anishinaabe heritage in exploring the cultural and political significance of Native American and indigenous hip-hop artists’ work in challenging colonialism. The 4-6 p.m. event in Room 300, Bingham Humanities Building, is co-hosted by the history, English, Pan-African studies and comparative humanities departments.

For more information call 502-852-7140 or Brandon.harwood@louisville.edu.