If you're a brand working with influencers, or a blogger trying to monetize your social feed, this event is for you. ShelbyKY Tourism (@visit_shelbyky) and Absolutely Alli (@absolutelyalli) have put together a panel of influencers and business experts to discuss the power of social marketing. Set for Friday, June 7, Influence: Navigating and Monetizing Social Marketing will be held at The Old Stone Inn & Tavern from 10 a.m.-noon.

Moderated by the Kentucky-based Life and Style Blogger and Influencer Absolutely Alli, the panel will include:

• J.C. with JCP Eats - @jcpeats

• Angel with The Bluegrass Mom - @thebluegrassmom

• Sarah with Space, Place & Southern Grace - @spaceplaceandgrace

• Amy with Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass - @bluegrassoutlets

• Katie with ShelbyKY Tourism - @visit_shelbyky

For tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/influence-tickets-61877334774

For more information call (502) 633-6388