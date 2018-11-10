Inner Light Festival

Clarion Hotel Conference Center North 1950 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Kentucky's Largest Holistic & Psychic Festival!

 The Inner Light Festival brings together holistic and metaphysical vendors, readers, alternate health practitioners, seekers, friends and more. It's a safe and joyful environment at which to play, meet and learn! You will encounter unique vendors, wonderful holistic practitioners to massage, detox or energize you, and enjoy some great seminars....or perhaps learn about your future with a loving array of readers, mystics and more!

All are Welcome!  This is a Family Friendly/Pet Friendly Event!  Kids 12 & Under are ALWAYS FREE! Bring Your Pets (on a leash!) to visit the Pet Psychics!

For more information visit InnerLightFestival.com

Festivals & Fairs
