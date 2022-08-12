Inside Bernheim: Forests and Climate Resilience

Forest protection is one of the key areas listed in the book Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming (Paul Hawken, editor).

Because of our size and conservation efforts, Bernheim is one of the most pristine and healthiest forests in the country. That means we attract researchers from all over the world. The research conducted at Bernheim informs best practices in land protection and conservation.

This session is LA CES approved by the Kentucky Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects for one hour of continuing education credit.

This is a free virtual program, but registration is required.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/inside-bernheim-forests-and-climate-resilience/