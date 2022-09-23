VIRTUAL - Inside Bernheim: Social Justice and Landscape Architecture

Inside Bernheim: Social Justice and Landscape Architecture

In recent years, the issue of social justice has become increasingly important in the field of landscape architecture.

The disparities in quality and quantity of open space of all types has a significant impact on underserved communities that is getting an increasing amount of attention within the profession. Lack of accessible, safe, high quality open space negatively impacts public health, social efficacy, crime, economic prosperity and many other factors.

This session is LA CES approved by the Kentucky Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects for one hour of continuing education credit.

This is a free virtual program, but registration is required.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/inside-bernheim-social-justice-and-landscape-architecture/