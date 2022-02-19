× Expand HoneyBear Farms KY Intermediate Beekeeping Mentoring Program

Beekeeping Mentoring Program

Presented by HoneyBear Farms KY, LLC

Class #1 topics -- 1st Year Blunders and Winter Hive Management

​Intermediate Beeks is for anyone who wants to reach deeper into the hive of beekeeping to learn advanced topics including OTS Splits, queen rearing, diseases, varroa prevention, and multiple bee yard management. Some participants may well be on their way to producing a volume of honey so we will also discuss business-related subjects of harvesting, extraction, bottling, marketing and advertising, and branding.

This program is set up to provide familiarization with beekeeping and hands-on experience. Each class will actively manage existing bee hives from February to November – (11 Sessions). Each session will be around 3 hours depending on long it takes to cover the material and for the participants accomplish certain tasks. Each session begins at 9:00 AM with open discussion and classroom instruction then moves to the bee yard for demonstration. Dates may be subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances, but every effort will be made to stay with the schedule. Any date changes will be emailed and / or text to all participants in advance.

The program will be held at Cedar Ridge Camp! Sessions will be led by Joel Gonia with guests speakers and local beekeepers providing assistance each week. All materials, equipment and supplies will be provided. There will be one session each month on the dates indicated. Each participant will need to bring their own beekeeping protective jacket or veil and gloves to each of the sessions.

-Classes are $15 each, or $25 for two, or only $199 for the annual subscription which includes all 22 Classes (Beginning and Intermediate) and both Louisville Spring Bee School and Fall Bee School

-Direct link to sign up: https://honeybearfarmsky.com/.../beekeeping-education.../

Dates for Intermediate Beekeeping Classes:

- February 19th (9am-12pm)

- March 19th (9am-12pm)

- April 16th (9am-12pm)

- May 21st (9am-12pm)

- June 18th (9am-12pm)

- July 16th (9am-12pm)

- August 20th (9am-12pm)

- September 17th (9am-12pm)

- October 22ndt (9am-12pm)

- November 19th (9am-12pm)

- December 10th (9am-12pm)

This is a Weekly Recurring Event. Runs from Feb 19, 2022 to Dec 10, 2022 and happens every Saturday: 9:00am - 12:00pm

For more information call (502) 208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/12438/t/tickets