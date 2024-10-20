× Expand Preston Arts Center Explore these unique watercolors and learn about color theory in this workshop lead by Michel Samson

Intermediate Watercolor Workshop: Gansai Tambi Gouache Watercolors

Continuing an exploration of watercolors, participants will build and layer beautiful flower studies while applying various color theories. Instructor Michel Samson will provide flowers to be inspired by and reference as the unique nature of the Gansai Tambi gouache watercolors are experienced. Known for their bold, lightfast color and creamy-smooth consistency, these professional grade semi-opaque paints are great for illustration, sumi-e, quick studies and fine finished works.

This workshop is best suited for intermediate watercolorists or those who have dabbled in watercolor and are looking for some direction and material instruction.

Participants receive 20% off the purchase of their supplies in store!

Supply List for Workshop

Instructor: Michel Samson

For more information call 502-454-9954 or visit eventvesta.com/events/84947/t/tickets