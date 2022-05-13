International Bar-B-Q Festival

Join us Friday and Saturday, May 13 & 14, 2022 for the return of the Bar-B-Q Block Party in Downtown Owensboro! The Bar-B-Q Block Party was born from the idea that good old-fashioned Owensboro barbecue should be celebrated and enjoyed with family and friends in downtown Owensboro.

The Bar-B-Q Block Party will include your traditional Bar-B-Q Festival favorite elements, such as the church cooking teams, the Backyard Cooking Competition presented by Kentucky Legend, and live music on the front lawn of the Owensboro Convention Center. In addition, the Block Party will be adding a dozen more Bar-B-Q food trucks and vendors to 2nd St. this year along with a carnival and midway games.

Friday, May 13 – 12:00pm–9:00pmSaturday, May 14 – 10:00am–9:00pm

For more information call 270-926-1100 or visit bbqfest.com