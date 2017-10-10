International Eating and Reading Night

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Join us for a special celebration of Central Kentucky's diversity! We'll delight in poetry read by native speakers in several languages, and enjoy a pot-luck style dinner of international foods.

Please bring a dish to share, and, if you'd like, a poem that you have written (or someone else's that you like) and share it with us in any language.

Tuesday, October 10 | 6PM-7:30PM

Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning | 251 W Second St

FREE

For more information call 859.254.4175 or visit CarnegieCenterLex.org

859.254.4175
