International Liberty Horse Association Championship

From circuses to shows, movies to colt starting, Liberty is distinct for its ability to highlight the physical and mental ability of horses to work completely at liberty – free of all tack and equipment. ILHA has organized the discipline of Liberty with an official competitive structure, competition guidelines, and rules that promote safety, consistency, fun, and creativity for all involved, and the Kentucky Horse Park is honored to be the site of the first ILHA Championship!

For more information call (270) 735-5331 or visit libertyhorseassociation.com/events/