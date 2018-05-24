International Museum of the Horse Presents Yoga in the Museum

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

The Kentucky Horse Park’s International Museum of the Horse will present a new, free Yoga in the Museum series in 2018 with the partnership of Chelsey Reid of Red Horse Yoga in Georgetown, Ky.,   6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

These complimentary, hour-long community yoga classes will be held among the exhibits in the museum and will focus on grounding through breath and gentle movement in sequences that are welcoming to both beginner and experienced yogis. Participants should check in at the museum’s front desk upon arrival, and should bring a mat or towel, and water.

Classes will be conducted by Reid who also suggests that students should bring “an open heart to release stress, connect with community, and enjoy a fun flow in one of the most unique gems in the Bluegrass, the International Museum of the Horse.”  

For more information visit KyHorsePark.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
