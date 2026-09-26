Star Theater Special Event: International Observe the Moon Night Celebration. Back to Back Planetarium Shows, Hands on Rocket Blast and Lunar Village Activities for Kids, Live Cosmic Music, Cosmic Quilt Show, Pizza. Tickets: adults $15, Kids $10.

Purchase tickets at https://commerce.cashnet.com/moreheadstateMOON or at door.

For more information call 2404220546 or visit moreheadstate.edu/academics/colleges/science/engineering-sciences/star-theater/