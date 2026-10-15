Interviewing Skills Workshop at Kenton County Public Library

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Put your best foot forward and learn how to prepare for interviews today. We will touch on one-on-one, panel, virtual, and lunch/dinner-type interviews. We will discuss research methods, voice and presence factors, a variety of practice question options, and the importance of well-educated follow-up questions. You can then follow up by doing a practice interview with one of our volunteer coaches. Understand what it takes to make it to the final round in today’s interviewing process.

Registration required. Events are subject to change. Please confirm final details by visiting kentonlibrary.org/events (where you can also explore all of KCPL's upcoming events).