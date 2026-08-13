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An Intimate Evening with Kathleen Driskell

Experience an unforgettable evening with acclaimed Kentucky poet Kathleen Driskell as she shares powerful poetry, personal stories, and reflections on the creative process. In an intimate setting, you'll have the chance to connect with one of Kentucky's most celebrated literary voices and experience the transformative power of the spoken word.

Whether you're a lifelong poetry lover or simply enjoy meaningful conversation and storytelling, this promises to be a memorable evening.

$10 General Admission.

$25 VIP Pre-reception with wine & appetizers.

For more information call 8594986264 or visit grackentucky.org/events