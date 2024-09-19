× Expand Photographer - Ebru Yildiz An Intimate Outdoor Concert with Paula Cole

An Intimate Outdoor Concert with Paula Cole

Join us for an unforgettable evening at Mallard Hall Estate on September 19th from 6:30 to 9:30pm. Less than 175 tickets will be sold for an intimate outdoor concert featuring the music of Grammy-award-winning artist Paula Cole. This exclusive VIP experience is sure to be an evening of luxury and unparalleled enjoyment. The concert is Cole's only Kentucky stop on her current tour. Indulge in an array of offerings: valet parking, signature drinks, heavy hors d'oeuvres, access to Mallard Hall Estate grounds, meet and greet opportunity, and authorized Paula Cole merchandise.

For more information call 502.779.0799 or visit mallardhallky.com/event-details/paula-cole-at-mallard-hall-estate