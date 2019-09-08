Into the Bluegrass: Rifles of the Kentucky Frontier

The Kentucky Rifle is an American adaptation of European flintlock rifles. Although Kentucky

is part of its name, gunsmiths in many states made these iconic American rifles.

If you’ve seen old TV shows and movies set in the frontier, you’ve seen a Kentucky Rifle. Now get a closer look at 24 Kentucky Rifles and powder horns that craftsmen made in the Commonwealth.

The Kentucky Rifle Foundation and the Kentucky Historical Society are presenting this display in the frontier section of A Kentucky Journey.

Included in main admission.

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Open through Oct. 22.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov