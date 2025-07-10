Intro to Canva at Makerspace Western Kentucky
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Workshop Flyer
Intro to Canva: Design Made Easy at Makerspace Western Kentucky
Learn how to create stunning graphics with Canva – no design experience needed! In this hands-on beginner class, you'll discover how to:
Navigate Canva’s free tools and templates
Create eye-catching flyers, social media posts, and more
Use colors, fonts, and layout tips like a pro
Download and share your designs with ease
This class is perfect for small business owners, creatives, volunteers, and anyone wanting to bring their ideas to life with beautiful visuals.
Makerspace WKy, 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY
Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 5:30-7:30pm
Cost: $20
Bring your laptop or tablet or borrow ours! (we’ll provide Wi-Fi + guidance)
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com