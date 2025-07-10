Intro to Canva at Makerspace Western Kentucky

Intro to Canva: Design Made Easy at Makerspace Western Kentucky

Learn how to create stunning graphics with Canva – no design experience needed! In this hands-on beginner class, you'll discover how to:

Navigate Canva’s free tools and templates

Create eye-catching flyers, social media posts, and more

Use colors, fonts, and layout tips like a pro

Download and share your designs with ease

This class is perfect for small business owners, creatives, volunteers, and anyone wanting to bring their ideas to life with beautiful visuals.

Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 5:30-7:30pm

Cost: $20

Bring your laptop or tablet or borrow ours! (we’ll provide Wi-Fi + guidance)

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com

