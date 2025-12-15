Intro to Embroidery Workshop
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace West Kentucky
Workshop Info Graphic
🧵✨ Intro to Embroidery ✨🧵
Learn to Embroider with Our Machine!
Unleash your creativity and bring your designs to life with our hands-on embroidery workshop! Whether you’re a beginner or looking to master new skills, this workshop is perfect for anyone interested in adding a personalized touch to fabrics.
What You’ll Learn:
• Basics of machine embroidery and how it works
• Setting up and hooping fabric for perfect results
• Choosing and loading designs for embroidery
• Hands-on stitching practice to create your own project
When: Thursday, Jan 15, 2026. 5:30-7:30pm
Where: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary. Madisonville, KY
Cost: $40 (Includes materials and use of the embroidery machine)
Skill Level: Beginner-friendly; no prior experience needed!
What’s Included:
• Access to our state-of-the-art embroidery machine
• One-on-one guidance from our skilled instructors
Don’t miss this opportunity to stitch something amazing!
🎟 Limited spots available! Reserve yours now!
Come stitch, create, and connect with fellow embroidery enthusiasts! 🌸🪡
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com