Intro to Embroidery Workshop

× Expand Makerspace West Kentucky Workshop Info Graphic

🧵✨ Intro to Embroidery ✨🧵

Learn to Embroider with Our Machine!

Unleash your creativity and bring your designs to life with our hands-on embroidery workshop! Whether you’re a beginner or looking to master new skills, this workshop is perfect for anyone interested in adding a personalized touch to fabrics.

What You’ll Learn:

• Basics of machine embroidery and how it works

• Setting up and hooping fabric for perfect results

• Choosing and loading designs for embroidery

• Hands-on stitching practice to create your own project

When: Thursday, Jan 15, 2026. 5:30-7:30pm

Where: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary. Madisonville, KY

Cost: $40 (Includes materials and use of the embroidery machine)

Skill Level: Beginner-friendly; no prior experience needed!

What’s Included:

• Access to our state-of-the-art embroidery machine

• One-on-one guidance from our skilled instructors

Don’t miss this opportunity to stitch something amazing!

🎟 Limited spots available! Reserve yours now!

Come stitch, create, and connect with fellow embroidery enthusiasts! 🌸🪡

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com