Intro to Wood Routers Workshop

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Wood Router Workshop Info Graphic

🪵🔧 Wood Router Workshop

Learn the Most Versatile Tool in the Woodshop!

🗓 Date: Tuesday. Jan 13, 2026

🕒 Time: 5:30-7:30

📍 Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY 42431

Ready to take your woodworking skills to the next level? Join us for a hands-on workshop focused on one of the most essential tools in the shop — the wood router. Whether you’re brand new or looking to sharpen your technique, this class will build your confidence and understanding.

✨ In This Workshop, You’ll Learn:

✔️ Router safety & setup

✔️ Understanding bits and their uses

✔️ Cutting techniques for edges, grooves, and decorative profiles

✔️ Tips for clean passes and reduced tear-out

✔️ How to use guides, templates, and jigs

✔️ Practical applications for your future projects

🔨 Great for: Beginners, hobby woodworkers, makerspace members, and anyone curious about woodworking tools.

🎁 All materials included.

No prior experience required.

📣 Limited spots! Save your seat today.

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com