Intro to Wood Routers Workshop
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Wood Router Workshop Info Graphic
🪵🔧 Wood Router Workshop
Learn the Most Versatile Tool in the Woodshop!
🗓 Date: Tuesday. Jan 13, 2026
🕒 Time: 5:30-7:30
📍 Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY 42431
Ready to take your woodworking skills to the next level? Join us for a hands-on workshop focused on one of the most essential tools in the shop — the wood router. Whether you’re brand new or looking to sharpen your technique, this class will build your confidence and understanding.
✨ In This Workshop, You’ll Learn:
✔️ Router safety & setup
✔️ Understanding bits and their uses
✔️ Cutting techniques for edges, grooves, and decorative profiles
✔️ Tips for clean passes and reduced tear-out
✔️ How to use guides, templates, and jigs
✔️ Practical applications for your future projects
🔨 Great for: Beginners, hobby woodworkers, makerspace members, and anyone curious about woodworking tools.
🎁 All materials included.
No prior experience required.
📣 Limited spots! Save your seat today.
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com